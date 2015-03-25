Andy Murray is in no hurry to look for a new coach - Jamie Delgado

Andy Murray has no immediate plans to replace departed coach Ivan Lendl, according to one of the key figures in his support team.

Murray announced his split from Lendl on Friday after two spells together which yielded three grand slam titles and two Olympic singles golds.

The Scot will continue to work with Jamie Delgado, a long-term member of Murray's coaching set-up, and fitness specialist Matt Little as he tries to reach full strength following his hip injury.

When asked whether Murray will be hiring anyone else imminently, Delgado told Sky Sports: "I don't think so, not at the moment.

"I think from our point of view, the first situation is to get him totally fit and ready to play the new season. I believe that if we do that then he will get back to a lot of success in the game again.

"It's been a very successful relationship (with Lendl) on the court, not just the second time round, but the first time around.

"But like most jobs, it's a time to reflect and plan the year ahead and that's the decision that was made.

"Ivan was only around for certain weeks, so a lot of the work that I was doing was by myself. From that point of view it will be very much similar as it was before."

Former British number one Tim Henman believes there is no reason why Delgado cannot do the job.

Henman told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek: "With Andy's experience and knowledge of the game, I wouldn't think he needs to bring another person into the team.

"He's got Jamie who played to a decent level and did a very good coaching job with Gilles Muller first, and has been with Andy for a good couple of years and understands him as well as anyone."

Henman paid tribute to the role Lendl played in boosting Murray's career, which has been on hold since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey due to a hip injury.

Murray's enforced period of inactivity has seen him drop to 16th in the world rankings but he remains focused on returning at the Australian Open in January.

Henman added: "It's been well documented that Andy has been having a tough time with his hip but he had a great couple of periods with Lendl and I think it's more about focusing on the positives and the things the whole team has learned.

"Having seen him train and practise at Wimbledon quite a lot, he is working unbelievably hard and making big strides.

"Most people who have just finished the year now will be having time off before thinking about their pre-season, but Andy's had weeks and months to really build up.

"I think that with still six or seven weeks before the season starts, I'm quite confident that he is going to be back ready and raring to go."

Source: PA

