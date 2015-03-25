Andy Murray heading to New York to step up US Open preparations

Andy Murray will travel to New York later on Friday to step up his US Open preparations.

The Scot, who will lose his number one ranking to Rafael Nadal on Monday, has not played since his Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey.

He has been dealing with a hip injury and has missed recent events in Montreal and Cincinnati as a result.

The plan has always been for Murray to play at Flushing Meadows and it is understood he is flying to America ahead of the weekend, but it remains to be seen how his hip holds up amid heavy practice.

Last week, when pulling out of Cincinnati, the 30-year-old said: "I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

The tournament, which Murray won in 2012, starts next weekend.

Source: PA

