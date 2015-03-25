 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Andy Murray heading to New York to step up US Open preparations

18 August 2017 09:39

Andy Murray will travel to New York later on Friday to step up his US Open preparations.

The Scot, who will lose his number one ranking to Rafael Nadal on Monday, has not played since his Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Sam Querrey.

He has been dealing with a hip injury and has missed recent events in Montreal and Cincinnati as a result.

The plan has always been for Murray to play at Flushing Meadows and it is understood he is flying to America ahead of the weekend, but it remains to be seen how his hip holds up amid heavy practice.

Last week, when pulling out of Cincinnati, the 30-year-old said: "I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

The tournament, which Murray won in 2012, starts next weekend.

Source: PA

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.