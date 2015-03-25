Andy Murray feeling positive after passing first Wimbledon test

Andy Murray came through the first test of his dodgy right hip with flying colours on a good opening day for British hopes at Wimbledon.

The build-up to the defence of Murray's title has been dominated by concerns over his form and fitness after he was forced to miss two days of training.

But the Murray who lost so woefully to Jordan Thompson in the opening round at Queen's Club two weeks ago was nowhere to be seen against lucky loser Alexander Bublik.

The Scot continued to limp between points, as he had since resuming practice on Friday, but when it mattered his movement was just one of the things he did well in a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory.

All that held up Murray were two brief rain delays, but he did not allow his momentum to be disrupted and eased to victory in an hour and 44 minutes, setting up a second-round clash with another unorthodox player in German-Jamaican Dustin Brown.

Murray said: "I was a bit nervous. I hadn't been able to do as much as I would have liked in the build-up, didn't know the guy I was playing.

"Obviously, first match at a slam, there's always a few extra nerves. Once I got out there and got the early break, saved a few break points in my first service game, I felt good.

"I moved well. So for a first match, considering how I was feeling five, six days ago, it was really positive."

Fellow British number one Johanna Konta had also been an injury worry after hurting her spine in a heavy fall at Eastbourne but she, too, was in fine form.

The sixth seed gained revenge over French Open conqueror Hsieh Su-wei in comprehensive fashion, winning 6-2 6-2 to set up a clash with Croatia's Donna Vekic, another player she has lost to in recent weeks.

Heather Watson continued her good form from Eastbourne, where she reached the semi-finals, by overcoming a late wobble to beat Maryna Zanevska 6-1 7-6 (7/5).

The stand-out result from a British perspective was Aljaz Bedene's titanic 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (8/6) 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (9/7) 8-6 victory over 21st seed Ivo Karlovic.

There were no breaks of serve until the 62nd game of the match, when Bedene took his first match point with a backhand winner.

Laura Robson lost in the first round for the third year in a row to Beatriz Haddad Maia while there were also defeats for Naomi Broady and debutant Cameron Norrie.

The big shock of day one was the exit of fifth seed and three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who struggled with a left knee problem in a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to young Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Nick Kyrgios is also out after retiring with a hip injury two sets down to Pierre-Hugues Herbert but there were wins for Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Venus Williams.

The latter is playing in her first tournament since being involved in a fatal car crash in Florida and had to leave midway through her press conference after breaking down in tears.

Source: PA

