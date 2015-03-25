 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Andy Murray faces Aljaz Bedene in first round at Queen's

17 June 2017 01:39

Andy Murray will start the defence of his Queen's Club title with a first-round tie against fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene.

Murray beat Bedene in the same tournament in 2016 on his way to a record-extending fifth title.

The competition starts on Monday and includes Milos Raonic, who Murray beat to lift the trophy last year, Stan Wawrinka, who got the better of Murray in the last four of the French Open, and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov.

Murray could face another Brit in the second round should he win and Cameron Norrie get past Sam Querrey.

The Scot is in the same quarter of the draw as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and could potentially face Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

Kyle Edmund and James Ward have both been drawn against qualifiers in the first round.

Source: PA

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.