Andy Murray expecting tough test against Karen Khachanov at French Open

Andy Murray must try to make a stand for the old guard in the fourth round of the French Open.

The world number one might have expected to play John Isner in a repeat of last year's last-16 clash, but instead will face 21-year-old Russian Karen Khachanov.

Since Murray and Novak Djokovic rose to the top of the game more than a decade ago, the wait has gone on for a new generation to really make its mark.

The signs are that the time has finally arrived, with 20-year-old Alexander Zverev breaking into the top 10 and the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Borna Coric and now Khachanov rising up the ranks.

Murray said of the Russian: "I have never played a match against him, but I practised with him before he got on to the tour when he was like 350 (in the rankings), and he was really good. Big, strong guy. Generates a lot of power. He's also got a big serve."

Khachanov, born in Moscow but based in Barcelona, is through to the last 16 at a slam for the first time.

After beating Tomas Berdych in round two, he bounced back well from losing the third set to Isner to win 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/3) in a match carried over from Saturday evening.

Standing 6ft 6in and with a swagger to match, Khachanov is part of a new breed of very tall but athletic players and is looking forward to having a crack at the world number one.

He said: "I think that is what we are looking for, to play on the big arenas like here, centre court, and to play against the world number one. I'm really looking forward to it.

"I think it's going to be a good match and good experience for me. I'm in the fourth round, and I will try to prepare and to do my best."

A Real Madrid fan, Khachanov prepared for the resumption of his match against Isner by watching the Champions League final and is also a keen chess player.

"When I was young, like from 10 to 12, I was having chess classes," he said. "So I like to play chess in my free time. It's one of my hobbies. I think it helps maybe."

While Khachanov is through to the last 16 at a slam for the first time, it is seven years and 25 tournaments since Murray failed to at least make the fourth round.

He has not lost before the quarter-finals in Paris since 2010, and will be looking to join big brother Jamie, who is through to the last eight of the doubles with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal stayed on course for a semi-final clash but women's defending champion Garbine Muguruza is out, beaten by French hope Kristina Mladenovic.

The women's tournament will definitely have a new grand slam champion, with Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur also losing on Sunday.

Source: PA

