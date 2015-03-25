Andy Murray embraces the struggle ahead of French Open challenge

Andy Murray is ready to enjoy the struggle of trying to get back to his best and has no doubt it will happen.

The world number one goes into the French Open with just five wins under his belt since February.

Murray cut a frustrated figure in practice on Friday, shaking his head and throwing his racket, and made no attempt to disguise his difficulties in a thoughtful press conference.

He said: "The last few months have not been good, obviously. I haven't played well. I had a few issues, as well. I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

"I will get through it, I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully it happens in a few days. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.

"But the only way to get through it is to work your way through it, keep working on your game, try and understand what's not been going right.

"Although it's very frustrating, you have to try to enjoy this part of what we do as well because the struggles are part of what make the good times so enjoyable.

"I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker, I believe."

Illness and injury have disrupted Murray's season and contributed to a lack of rhythm, and the Scot has again been under the weather on the eve of this tournament.

The 30-year-old was unable to practise on Monday and has a lingering cough but insisted he will be ready for his first-round match against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

Murray was diagnosed with shingles on his return home from the Australian Open and was laid low by a virus in March before having to pull out of the Miami Open with an elbow injury.

He said: " It's been frustrating, obviously, because it's the third time this year where I've missed days or been in bed for a few days.

"To be honest, it should happen more really, considering the amount that we travel and stuff, how long the season is. I have been pretty lucky with that over the last couple of years.

"So maybe they have just come in a small space of time. But I feel okay now. I will be all good when the tournament starts."

Murray spoke earlier this week of a struggle for motivation since the remarkable run of wins at the end of last season that took him to the top of the standings.

He compared it to the feelings after he won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 but declared himself fully motivated for this tournament.

"I have been training as well as I could the last few months," he said. "Just maybe in a couple of matches it's been a little bit flat.

"That's where it is very important that when you do achieve something big, like when I won Wimbledon the first time, I felt like that was why I was playing, really. And I had achieved my biggest goal. Y ou feel a bit lost afterwards.

"You need to then reset your goals and maybe at times there has been a little bit of that. I was very pumped and motivated for Australia. But then after that, there is a big gap between there and Roland Garros.

"But I'm motivated just now. If I wasn't, when I wasn't feeling well for a few days, I wouldn't have been out on the court practising, I would have stayed in bed. I want to get through this."

Murray has been reunited with coach Ivan Lendl this week having not spent significant time with the 57-year-old since Australia in January.

They would have worked together in Miami had Murray not been injured, and have been in regular telephone contact, but Boris Becker was the latest to raise an eyebrow.

In Lendl's absence, Murray has had assistant Jamie Delgado by his side, and he was quick to point out how well that arrangement worked last year.

"The reason we're talking about it is I haven't been playing well," he said.

"But the end of last year between Wimbledon and the O2, I saw Ivan for two weeks, basically, and I played great. It's not his fault. I'm very happy with the team I have around me when he isn't there.

"But I do think in this situation when I have been struggling that having someone coming in with a fresh voice, different set of eyes, that can help and give you a different perspective.

"And he's been through some struggles in his own career, as well, and understands how to get out of it. He can definitely help me with that."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.