Andy Murray: Del Potro among the best players in the world

Andy Murray must battle an opponent he considers "one of the best players in the world" in the third round of the French Open.

Juan Martin del Potro is still working his way back up the rankings after his career was nearly ended by wrist problems and he was always likely to be an early obstacle for one of the top seeds.

That man is Murray, who will be prepared for the toughest of tests after their two encounters last year.

The world number one claimed gold at the Olympics after the pair virtually played each other to a standstill before Del Potro got his revenge in a Davis Cup clash lasting more than five hours.

Murray said: "It's a tough match, not an easy third round. He's, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world when he's fit and healthy.

"This year he's had a lot of tough draws. If you look at the matches that he's lost, he's played Novak (Djokovic) a few times.

"H e lost to (Milos) Raonic in Delray Beach, Miami I think he lost to Roger (Federer).

"That was obviously a brutal match we played in Rio, but also one of the most memorable that I'll have in my career regardless of what happens in the final few years of my tennis. We also played a great match in Davis Cup."

The big question mark surrounds Del Potro's fitness.

Having been a doubt for the tournament because of back and shoulder injuries, he struggled with a groin problem against Nicolas Almagro and might have been in trouble had his opponent not retired in tears with a knee injury.

Murray is getting used to having British company beyond the first couple of rounds at grand slams and this time it is Kyle Edmund who has joined him in the last 32.

The 22-year-old has used his huge forehand to bulldoze his way to straight-sets wins over Gastao Elias and Renzo Olivo and he now meets South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Edmund said: "That's my game. There's no point in having a shot like that and not using it. I've got to keep taking the initiative to bully players with it when I can.

"I know I'm going to have to play well to beat Anderson. He's obviously got a big game, he's a big guy. So Saturday I've just got to be on it."

Djokovic survived his first scare on Friday, coming from two sets to one down to defeat Diego Schwartzman.

The defending champion then revealed that, although his coaching partnership with Andre Agassi has come to an end for this tournament, it is set to continue in the long term.

Rafael Nadal recorded his most one-sided victory ever at Roland Garros, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0 6-1 6-0, while defending women's champion Garbine Muguruza set up a fourth-round meeting with French hope Kristina Mladenovic.

Source: PA

