Andy Murray could lose number one ranking at Wimbledon

Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire at Wimbledon on Monday with his world number one ranking on the line for the first time.

Since ascending to top spot in November, Murray has been out in front as tennis' top man despite an indifferent start to this season.

He has been more impressive in progressing to the second week in search of his third Wimbledon title, winning in straight sets against Alexander Bublik and Dustin Brown before coming through a tougher test against Fabio Fognini.

In terms of the rankings, though, the Scot must keep pushing forward in the tournament if he is to defend his position.

With the rankings working on a 12-month rolling system, Murray's Wimbledon title last year means he is defending the maximum 2,000 points and must lift the trophy again simply to remain on his pre-tournament points total of 9,390.

And the presence of Rafael Nadal as his nearest challenger steps up the pressure - the world number two missed last year's tournament due to injury, so whatever points he earns this time around represent "profit" over his existing 7,285.

The pair are on course to meet in the semi-finals, meaning if they both reach that stage it will represent a straight fight for top spot.

However, Nadal's progress to round four has already earned him 180 points, leaving the Spaniard within striking distance as he plays Gilles Muller on Court One on Monday, in parallel to Murray's outing on Centre.

Victory would lift Nadal to 7,645 points and counting, while if Murray loses he would end the tournament on 7,570 - a combination which would see the number one ranking change hands when the table is officially updated after the championships.

Novak Djokovic has already done enough to pass first-round casualty Stan Wawrinka for third place in the rankings, with Roger Federer also still in contention to overhaul his Swiss compatriot.

Any of Murray, Nadal and Djokovic could end the tournament as world number one, though the latter would need to win the title with neither Murray nor Nadal progressing beyond the quarter-finals.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.