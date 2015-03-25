Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl end partnership for second time

Andy Murray and coach Ivan Lendl have ended their successful partnership for a second time.

The British number one announced the parting of ways on his official website, describing the move as "mutual".

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon title in the second instalment of their partnership.

An injury-hit 2017 hindered their chances of further success, though, with Murray ending his season with three months to run because of a hip problem.

"I'm thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we've had great success and learned a lot as a team," Murray said in a statement.

"My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."

That means Jamie Delgado will work even closer with the 30-year-old.

He has been a permanent fixture on Murray's coach team since last year - with Lendl on a more part-time basis - and he will likely be the man in Murray's corner when the new season begins.

The split, regardless of how amicable, caps a year to forget for Murray.

Having scaled so many heights in 2016, including that Wimbledon win, Olympic gold and reaching number one in the world, 2017 has yielded just one title.

That came at the Dubai Tennis Championships in March, while his best slam performance was reaching the semi-finals of the French Open.

A hip problem ruined his Wimbledon defence and forced him out of the US Open, while he was unable to defend his ATP Finals crown in London.

"I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun," said Lendl, who has been widely credited as one of the main keys to Murray's top-level success.

Murray's 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon titles came under him and after they split in 2014 he worked with Amelie Mauresmo before reuniting with Lendl in 2016.

He has been working at St George's Park this week as he returns to fitness ahead of the first major of the new year, the Australian Open.

"Andy will just be concentrating on getting healthy," former British number one Greg Rusedski told Sky Sports News.

"They have had an amazing relationship, done all the things and Ivan has really helped him. But at this stage of his career, Andy will not be worried about that. The battle is to be healthy for 2018.

"He has Jamie Delgado with him who has been with him every week of the year. I think they have parted on very good terms."

Source: PA

