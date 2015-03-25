Andrey Kuznetsov surprised by qualifier Miljan Zekic in Kitzbuhel

Serbian qualifier Miljan Zekic surprised world number 66 Andrey Kuznetsov to book his place in the second round of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

The 29-year-old, ranked 316 in the world, won two tie-breaks to defeat the Russian 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/6) and set up an even tougher task against second seed Fabio Fognini.

Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci overcame Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov after winning 6-2 5-7 6-4 while Croatian Dusan Lajovic dispatched German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5 7-6 (7/4) to set up a meeting with Frenchman Gilles Simon, the fourth seed.

Portugal's Joao Sousa bounced back from losing the first set on a tie-break to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny to win 6-7 (7/4) 7-5 6-3.

Source: PA

