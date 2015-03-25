 
Andrey Kuznetsov surprised by qualifier Miljan Zekic in Kitzbuhel

31 July 2017 08:38

Serbian qualifier Miljan Zekic surprised world number 66 Andrey Kuznetsov to book his place in the second round of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

The 29-year-old, ranked 316 in the world, won two tie-breaks to defeat the Russian 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/6) and set up an even tougher task against second seed Fabio Fognini.

Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci overcame Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov after winning 6-2 5-7 6-4 while Croatian Dusan Lajovic dispatched German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 7-5 7-6 (7/4) to set up a meeting with Frenchman Gilles Simon, the fourth seed.

Portugal's Joao Sousa bounced back from losing the first set on a tie-break to Russia's Mikhail Youzhny to win 6-7 (7/4) 7-5 6-3.

Source: PA

