Andrey Kuznetsov feeling no pressure ahead of clash with out-of-form Andy Murray

30 May 2017 04:39

Andy Murray faces the first test of his fragile confidence at the French Open on Tuesday when he takes on Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

The world number one arrived in Paris having lost back-to-back matches to Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini and looking a shadow of the player who reached his first final here 12 months ago.

Kuznetsov, meanwhile, has had a good clay season and made the semi-finals of the Geneva Open last week before losing to Stan Wawrinka.

The 26-year-old, ranked 73, is happy about his form and his chances.

He said: ''I've had a pretty successful last week and I've won a few good matches. I played a tough, tough match against Stan Wawrinka, who is also a very top player.

''I understand, of course, that Andy is the favourite of this match but I think I will have chances, good chances. I think I prepared pretty good for this tournament and I think I'm ready to play good.

''For me it's a good experience to play against a world number one. If I win, I will be a hero. If I lose, nobody will be surprised. Nothing to lose for me.''

Should Murray lose, he would become the first men's top seed to exit in the first round here since Stefan Edberg in 1990.

The third day of play on Court Philippe Chatrier has a distinctly British flavour, with Murray's match following Johanna Konta's opener against Hsieh Su-wei.

Konta is the seventh seed but all her notable results have come on hard and grass and, should she win on Tuesday, it would be her first main-draw victory at Roland Garros.

Hsieh, a 31-year-old from Chinese Taipei ranked 109, is about as at home on clay as Konta, though, so it would be a big shock if the British number one fell.

Kyle Edmund is also in action and has a winnable match on Court 14 against Portugal's Gastao Elias.

Women's title favourite Simona Halep will test out her injured ankle for the first time against Jana Cepelova while 2015 men's champion Wawrinka opens his campaign against Jozef Kovalik.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and title favourite Rafael Nadal both started with straight-sets wins on Monday.

Playing his first match with Andre Agassi in his corner, Djokovic made slightly heavy weather of a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Marcel Granollers while Nadal had a sticky second set in an otherwise routine 6-1 6-4 6-1 win against Benoit Paire.

Garbine Muguruza, who won her maiden grand slam here 12 months ago, defeated another former champion, Francesca Schiavone, 6-2 6-4 in her opener.

The tournament almost lost its leading French hope, though, with Kristina Mladenovic hampered by a back problem but recovering from 3-0 down in the deciding set to beat Jennifer Brady 3-6 6-3 9-7.

Source: PA

