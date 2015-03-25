Andre Agassi: Novak Djokovic 'as comfortable as I've seen him in a long time'

Novak Djokovic's coach Andre Agassi believes the Serbian is happy with his game again but has shied away from committing to a long-term partnership.

Agassi has been working with Djokovic since the French Open in a bid to arrest the 12-time major champion's dramatic dip in form.

After holding all four grand slam titles this time last year, Djokovic has failed to win any of the last four and has gone past the quarter-finals only once.

He has been gaining momentum on grass, however. Djokovic won the title in Eastbourne last week and, with Agassi by his side, he is into round three at Wimbledon without dropping a set.

Asked if he believes the 'big four' - Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - are the prime contenders at SW19, Agassi said: "I do. After two rounds it's hard to get too much of a sense of exactly where everybody's at, but it sure seems that way.

"I can speak for Novak and he seems as comfortable as I've seen him in a long time.

"Every round is a threat moving forward, it really is. You can't take it for granted. Things happen too quickly out there.

"(On Saturday) I'm reminding him how important it is to be focused every point now."

Djokovic, who plays Latvia's Ernests Gulbis on Saturday, certainly appears to have benefited from Agassi's contribution.

Even his surprise French Open loss to Dominic Thiem came after Agassi had left Roland Garros to fulfil other commitments, with the American continuing to work on a rolling basis.

Speaking as an ambassador for Lavazza, Agassi said: "I'll help the guy how I can help him. It's like raising children not to need you, right? So that's the goal.

"If he feels like I can help him then I'll always consider that. He's a real good man. He really is. A special person.

"I never decided to go into coaching. That happened about seven weeks ago where Novak was pretty persuasive. I was reluctant because it's not a convenient time in my life.

"But I did see achievable the ability to take somebody as good as him, who's had as much experience as he had and give him some tools. I think a guy like that can do a lot with those tools."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.