Andre Agassi may mark 25th anniversary of Wimbledon win with Centre Court return

When Andre Agassi won Wimbledon 25 years ago he probably never thought he would be coming back as a coach.

Agassi endured what he has called a "hate-love" relationship with tennis, developed during a gruelling introduction as a child and which left him resentful of the game throughout his distinguished career.

But the American, who retired in 2006 with eight grand slam singles titles, linked up with the struggling Novak Djokovic for this year's French Open and could yet join the Serb at the All England Club as well.

The potential longevity of their surprise partnership remains unclear but Agassi has suggested he is ready to commit, telling reporters at Roland Garros last month: "If he wants me there, I will come and figure it out.

"It is a lot of responsibility. Whatever is practical and achievable, 100 per cent I will make the effort. I committed to him that, as long as he feels like I can help him, I will."

Agassi's sudden readiness to return to the game has come as a surprise, not least because he had previously batted back numerous coaching queries by saying he could not square the commitment with his family.

Andy Murray has said he also enquired about Agassi's services in the past but received a similar rebuttal.

If one of the sport's most iconic champions does make a return to Centre Court next month, he will be revisiting the scene of one of his own greatest triumphs a quarter of a century ago.

Then, the 22-year-old, with his dangling ear-ring and blond pony-tail falling out the back of his cap, beat Goran Ivanisevic 6-7 (8/10) 6-4 6-4 1-6 6-4 to win his first major title.

When Ivanisevic's final backhand volley struck the net, Agassi skidded to his knees before dropping face down on the grass.

He had been the 12th seed and a most unlikely champion, his baseline game suited to hard and clay courts far more than the serve-and-volley surface at SW19.

Certainly Agassi himself needed time to be converted.

He first played in the Wimbledon main draw in 1987 but took just five games off ninth seed Henri Leconte and was so disgusted with the tournament's old-fashioned ways and, in particular, dress code, he refused to come back until 1991.

Compliant in all white, Agassi found the courts more agreeable too, reaching the quarter-finals before succumbing in five sets to David Wheaton.

It was enough to sow the seeds, however, as 12 months later he knocked out Boris Becker in the quarter-finals and then his friend and mentor John McEnroe - on McEnroe's final appearance at Wimbledon - in the last four.

Neither Becker nor McEnroe could cope with Agassi's baseline brilliance, his return neutralising opponents' hopes of following their serve into the net. "I have not seen anybody on grass playing that kind of tennis," Becker said after his defeat.

Agassi's tournament match against Ivanisevic was a classic case of brain against brawn, Ivanisevic's gangly frame and blistering serve versus Agassi's pin-point powers of counter-attack.

At 5-4 in the decider, the Croatian was serving to stay in the contest but his nerves deserted him, two double faults helping Agassi to 30-40 and championship point.

Ivanisevic came in off a nervy second serve and Agassi responded with a punching backhand return that his opponent was unable to match.

Djokovic will be hoping 25 years on, at least some of the magic has not run out.

Source: PA

