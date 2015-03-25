Anastasija Sevastova books her place in the quarter-finals of the Bucharest Open

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova made it safely through to the quarter-finals of the Bucharest Open on Wednesday with a 6-4 6-4 win over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

The 27-year-old Latvian broke her opponent once in the first set and twice more in the second to set up a last eight meeting against home favourite Ana Bogdan.

The world number 108 continued her fine run in the tournament with a 6-4 7-5 win over Cagla Buyukakcay in a match lasting just over two hours.

Another Romanian, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, came up short in a 6-3 6-4 loss to second seed Carla Suarez Navarro, while third seed Julia Goerges was a 7-6 (4) 6-3 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

In the Ladies Championship Gstaad, Estonian third seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a scare before overcoming Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Also in round two action, German sixth seed Carina Witthoeft saw off Rebecca Sramkova 2-6 6-2 6-2, and there were also wins for Sara Sorribes Tormo and Tamara Korpatsch.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.