 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Anastasija Sevastova books her place in the quarter-finals of the Bucharest Open

19 July 2017 09:54

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova made it safely through to the quarter-finals of the Bucharest Open on Wednesday with a 6-4 6-4 win over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

The 27-year-old Latvian broke her opponent once in the first set and twice more in the second to set up a last eight meeting against home favourite Ana Bogdan.

The world number 108 continued her fine run in the tournament with a 6-4 7-5 win over Cagla Buyukakcay in a match lasting just over two hours.

Another Romanian, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, came up short in a 6-3 6-4 loss to second seed Carla Suarez Navarro, while third seed Julia Goerges was a 7-6 (4) 6-3 winner over Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

In the Ladies Championship Gstaad, Estonian third seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a scare before overcoming Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4 4-6 6-4.

Also in round two action, German sixth seed Carina Witthoeft saw off Rebecca Sramkova 2-6 6-2 6-2, and there were also wins for Sara Sorribes Tormo and Tamara Korpatsch.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.