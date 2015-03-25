 
Aljaz Bedene slips to defeat in Hamburg

27 July 2017 03:53

Aljaz Bedene has bowed out of the German Tennis Championships in Hamburg after losing in three hard-fought sets to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

British number three Bedene battled back to square the match after losing a first-set tie-break, but was edged out in the decider to lose his second-round match 7-6 (7/4) 5-7 6-4.

Bedene, up to 46 in the world rankings after his recent run to the third round at Wimbledon, had cruised through the first round in Hamburg with a 6-1 6-2 victory against Jose Hernandez-Fernandez on Wednesday.

But he found rising star Khachanov, 21, a different proposition and although he caused the world number 32 problems, he slipped to defeat in two hours and 27 minutes.

Khachanov will now play Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the quarter-finals.

Source: PA

