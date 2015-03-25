Aljaz Bedene sets up second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev in Shanghai

British number two Aljaz Bedene set up a second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Bedene, ranked 48 in the world, made light work of Italian Paolo Lorenzi, winning 6-1 6-4 in China.

The 28-year-old was too strong all round for world number 39 Lorenzi, sending down 10 aces and winning a healthy 89 per cent of points on his first serve.

That allowed him to put pressure on his opponent's delivery and he broke twice to take the first set in just 29 minutes and a solitary break in the second saw him seal the win in comfortable fashion.

Third seed and world number four Zverev is waiting in the next round after the German was handed a first-round bye.

Source: PA

