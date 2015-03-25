 
Aljaz Bedene reaches last eight of the Ricoh Open

14 June 2017 12:54

Aljaz Bedene is through to the quarter-finals of the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch after a straight-sets win over Ernesto Escobedo.

The British number four has made a promising start to his grass-court campaign and defeated young American Escobedo 6-3 6-4.

Bedene, ranked 59, took three of his eight break points and did not face a single break point himself, winning 27 of the 28 points in which he landed his first serve.

In the last eight he will face either fourth seed Gilles Muller or Italy's Andreas Seppi.

Source: PA

