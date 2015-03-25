 
Aljaz Bedene outplayed by Andrey Rublev and bows out of US Open in first round

31 August 2017 04:54

Aljaz Bedene suffered a disappointing loss to Andrey Rublev in the opening round of the US Open.

The British number three was outplayed throughout by his young Russian opponent and slid to a 6-1 6-4 6-4 defeat in an hour and 42 minutes.

It has been an excellent season for Bedene but he went into the tournament having played just one match since Wimbledon after taking a break for his wedding to pop star girlfriend Kimalie.

He certainly looked rusty in the early stages against Rublev, at 19 one of the best young talents in the game.

Bedene turned things round after losing the first set 6-1 in their only previous meeting earlier this year but this time Rublev, ranked five places below his opponent at 53, was far too consistent.

When Bedene, who has only ever won one main draw match at Flushing Meadows, dropped serve in the seventh game of the third set, the writing was on the wall.

The 28-year-old's defeat leaves Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie, both of whom were due to play their second-round matches later on Wednesday, as the only British players left in the singles draws.

Rublev moves through to a second-round meeting with seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Source: PA

