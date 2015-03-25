Aljaz Bedene into second round of China Open with straight-sets win

British number three Aljaz Bedene is through to the second round of the China Open in Beijing.

The world number 50 saw off Marcel Granollers 6-4 6-2 to set up a meeting with another Spaniard, fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut .

Bedene was in control from the off against a player who prefers clay - the China Open is a hard court tournament - and a single break of serve was enough to decide the first set.

The second was more comfortable for the Brit and a double break helped him seal his spot in the next round.

Source: PA

