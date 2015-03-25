 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Aljaz Bedene fends off ace specialist Karlovic in marathon Wimbledon tussle

03 July 2017 09:24

British number four Aljaz Bedene battled his way into round two at Wimbledon after a marathon slug-fest with veteran Ivo Karlovic.

Bedene and the big-serving Croatian, seeded 21st, could not be separated after four attritional sets, all tie-breaks, without a break of serve between them.

Yet after four hours and 25 minutes, and 61 held service games, it was Slovakia-born Bedene who finally broke in the 14th game of the decider for a remarkable 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (8/6) 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (9/7) 8-6 victory.

Over the course of the contest, Karlovic slung down 44 aces to 27 from Bedene.

There was barely a sniff of a break, or a rally lasting more than three shots, during the opening three sets.

Bedene is no slouch with his own serve and early in the first set whistled one down and past Karlovic at 125mph.

Karlovic responded by booming one down at 129mph in the following game, and the tone was set for the rest of the match.

Tie-breaks are, unsurprisingly, familiar territory for 38-year-old Karlovic and he secured the first but Bedene showed his grit by snatching the second.

Karlovic took the third but then required lengthy treatment on the shoulder which propels his missiles.

He was able to continue, though, and suddenly found himself with three previously rare break points in the fourth game of the fourth set.

Bedene survived those, however, and another in the eighth, before squandering two of his own to go 5-4 up.

The inevitable tie-break duly arrived and it was Bedene who prevailed to take a gruelling match into a decider.

Bedene, who pulled out of Queen's - where he was due to play Andy Murray - due to a wrist injury, clung on in the decider before pouncing decisively.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,