British number three Aljaz Bedene eased into the last 16 of the German Tennis Championships with a 6-1 6-2 victory over the Dominican Republic's Jose Hernandez-Fernandez.

The Slovenia-born 28-year-old broke the lucky loser twice in the first set and then twice in the second to secure a convincing triumph within 69 minutes in Hamburg.

Next up for world number 46 Bedene is Russia's Karen Khachanov, who overcame Germany's Rudolf Molleker 6-4 6-3 in the first round.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.