Aljaz Bedene bows out in Hamburg

27 July 2017 06:24

Aljaz Bedene has bowed out of the German Tennis Championships in Hamburg after losing in three hard-fought sets to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

British number three Bedene battled back to square the match after losing a first-set tie-break, but was edged out in the decider to lose his second-round match 7-6 (7/4) 5-7 6-4 against the world number 32.

Khachanov will now play Federico Delbonis in the quarter-finals after the Argentinian qualifier upset Spanish veteran and eighth seed David Ferrer 7-5 6-3.

Argentina has two other players in the quarter-finals in Hamburg. Nicolas Kicker was a surprise 6-4 7-6 (9/7) winner against French fifth seed Benoit Paire and Diego Schwartzman hit back to beat German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-6 6-4 6-2.

Kicker will play Philipp Kohlschreiber after the latter beat fourth seed Gilles Simon 6-3 3-6 6-2, while sixth seed Schwartzman faces another German, Florian Mayer, who edged out Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely is also through to the last eight after beating Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4.

Defending champion Feliciano Lopez was knocked out of the Swiss Open in Gstaad by world number 170 Yannick Hanfmann.

Hanfmann, playing in only his seventh tour-level match, upset third seed Lopez with a 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-1 victory in one hour and 49 minutes.

Next up for the 25-year-old German is a last-eight clash against Portugal's Joao Sousa, who swept past Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen 6-1 6-2.

Top seed David Goffin recovered from a set down to finally see off Romania's Radu Albot 2-6 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (9/7) to set up a quarter-final tie against Dutchman Robin Haase, who came through 7-5 7-5 against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

Spanish second seed Roberto Bautista Agut faces Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the last eight.

Bautista Agut won 6-4 6-3 against French qualifier Gleb Sakharov, while Istomin beat Germany's Dustin Brown 6-3 6-1.

Italy's Fabio Fognini will face Ernests Gulbis in the quarter-finals on Friday after recovering to beat Slovakian Norbert Gombos 1-6 6-4 6-4.

Gulbis, a former world number 10 who is rediscovering some consistent form after slipping to 310th in the rankings, ousted fifth seed Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (10/8) 3-6 6-4.

Source: PA

