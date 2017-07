British number three Aljaz Bedene crashed out of the Croatia Open at the second-round stage at Umag on Wednesday.

Bedene was broken three times in a 7-5 6-3 defeat to fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi in a match lasting exactly two hours.

The Slovenian-born player had gone into the tournament on a high after reaching the third round of Wimbledon earlier this month but could only take one of seven break points against his Italian opponent.

Source: PA

