Alfie Hewett sees Wimbledon singles title hopes end with semi-final defeat

Alfie Hewett's hopes of adding a Wimbledon singles title to his French Open success were ended by Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez.

The 19-year-old from Norfolk enjoyed a terrific run in Paris to his first grand slam solo success last month, and it was Fernandez that he beat in the final at Roland Garros.

This time Fernandez took revenge with a 4-6 7-6 (11/9) 6-2 victory on Court 17 at the All England Club, setting up a final against Gordon Reid's quarter-final conqueror Stefan Olsson.

Hewett and fellow Briton Reid were due to launch their Wimbledon doubles title defence later on Friday, with Fernandez and Japan's Shingo Kunieda their semi-final opponents.

Source: PA

