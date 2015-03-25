 
Alfie Hewett into singles and doubles wheelchair finals

09 June 2017 07:09

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett will play in two wheelchair finals at the French Open after a very successful day in Paris.

The 19-year-old from Norwich has had a rapid rise up the rankings and won two silver medals at the Paralympic Games last summer.

He reached his first grand slam singles final with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Japan's Shingo Kuneida to set up a clash with defending champion Gustavo Fernandez.

Hewett then partnered compatriot Gordon Reid to a 6-4 3-6 10-8 win against Argentina's Fernandez and Maikel Scheffers of Holland in the doubles semi-finals.

Source: PA

