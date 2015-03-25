Alexander Zverev reaches quarter-finals of Shenzhen Open

Alexander Zverev survived a near three-hour tussle with Steve Darcis to reach the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open.

The top seed, who travelled to China after competing in last weekend's Laver Cup, needed two hours and 48 minutes to defeat Belgian Darcis 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5).

Zverev was a break down in both the second and third sets, with Darcis serving for the match at 6-5 in the second, but the German battled his way to victory.

Zverev had earlier seen brother Mischa go out, the third seed beaten 6-3 5-7 6-2 by Israel's Dudi Sela.

Sixth seed Damir Dzumhur continued his winning run after lifting his maiden ATP Tour trophy in St Petersburg last weekend by beating Lukas Lacko 6-4 6-3 while Alexandr Dolgopolov won the all-Ukrainian contest against Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Dominic Thiem did not fare as well as Laver Cup team-mate Zverev, the top seed losing his opening match at the Chengdu Open.

Thiem was beaten 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 by Guido Pella, who next meets young American Taylor Fritz following his 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev was upset 6-2 6-1 by Lu Yen-hsun while Marcos Baghdatis defeated Peter Gojowczyk in three sets.

Source: PA

