Alexander Zverev leading new generation of male tennis stars

Alexander Zverev cemented his place as the head boy of the new generation by defeating Frances Tiafoe to reach the third round of Wimbledon.

It increasingly appears that the players to dominate the men's game once the big four finally release their grip will come not from the generation behind them but the one after that.

And the stand-out talent is Zverev, a 20-year-old German who was born into tennis and has already landed several hefty blows to the established order.

The biggest came in May when he defeated then world number two Novak Djokovic to win the Italian Open, becoming the youngest player since the Serbian a decade ago to claim an ATP Masters title.

The ATP is all too aware that it must be ready for when Djokovic, Andy Murray, and particularly Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, hang up their rackets.

Interest has never been greater in the men's game or revenues bigger but that could all come crashing down if the new faces do not capture the public's imagination.

For the first time, in Milan in November, the ATP will stage a Next Gen Finals featuring the leading eight players of the year aged 21 and under.

The tournament will also serve as a trial for innovations designed to speed up the game - tennis for the YouTube generation.

Out on his own at the top of the race is Zverev, who is nine years younger than tennis playing brother Mischa and spent his childhood snatching practices with the likes of Murray and Djokovic.

Zverev is still waiting for a real grand slam breakthrough having not yet made the second week, but he should change that here, with unknown Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner up next.

Not that fourth round is his aim. "It's going to be good," he said with the hint of a smile. "But I don't think this way."

The new generation seem less in awe of the big four, less damaged by a career of painful beatings.

"I'm motivated a lot," said Zverev. "I don't need to see those guys for extra motivation.

"Of course, what Rafa and Roger are doing right now is unbelievable, how they're playing, how they're winning big titles. It's very impressive.

"Hopefully they can play for a very, very long time, stay in tennis. But of course I want to get out there and be with them."

The job for Zverev's fellow young guns is to ensure they do not develop a mental block about him.

American Tiafoe, a year younger than the German, also played him in the second round of the Australian Open and lost in straight sets both times.

"I was really anxious, I just really wanted to win," said the 19-year-old, who began playing the sport when his father, an immigrant from Sierra Leone, got a job as the head of maintenance at a tennis centre.

"I think that approach wasn't the right approach. I put a little too much on it.

"When I play Roger or any of those guys, it's just like any other match, but with him we have this different dynamic.

"He just plays his game but everyone else that grew up with him wants to beat him pretty bad. And we're struggling to play well against him.

"We're all friends with each other. We all want each other to do well. It's only going to help all of us improve our game. Get the younger guys pushing out the veterans so they start retiring."

Although Zverev is the leader, the numbers in the next generation belong to America - a nation starved of success on the men's side over the last decade.

Along with Tiafoe, Ernesto Escobedo, Jared Donaldson, Taylor Fritz, Noah Rubin, Stefan Kozlov and Reilly Opelka are all in the top 20 of the Next Gen rankings.

Russia also looks set to feature prominently, with Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev all making big strides.

As well as Nick Kyrgios - once the leader of the new generation with the potential to be so again - Australia have Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex De Minaur, while it is an exciting time for Canada with teenagers Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime promising a lot.

There is plenty to be excited about but with the hype came a warning from Nadal.

"Somebody has to win grand slams, of course, but it looks a little bit easier because during this moment of our sport, there are three players that won 18, 15 and 12 (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic)," he said.

"But if we look back about the history of our sport, it was not a very long time ago when (Pete) Sampras had 14 and it looked like nobody was going to have the chance to increase that number.

"There are good players out there and the player who is able to improve more during the next couple of years will have the chance to win more than others."

Let the next gen battle commence.

Source: PA

