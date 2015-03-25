 
Alexander Zverev is the party pooper for Novak Djokovic

21 May 2017 05:09

Alexander Zverev stunned world number two and four-time champion Novak Djokovic to lift the Italian Open title in Rome.

The German, who at the age of 20 years and one month was the youngest Masters finalist since Djokovic himself in 2007, claimed a 6-4 6-3 win and will now move into the world's top 10.

It was all too much for Djokovic, who received a code violation for an audible obscenity in the seventh game of the second set, then double-faulted to hand Zverev match point.

A long backhand by the Serbian, who will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday, subsequently served up victory to his highly-rated opponent.

Djokovic's semi-final win over Milos Raonic had hinted he was close to recovering his best form after a poor year culminated in the sacking of his entire coaching staff earlier this month.

But Zverev was in the ascendancy from the start, breaking Djokovic in the opening game of the match and serving out with confidence to secure the first set.

Djokovic continued to struggle for consistency and fell further behind when a missed forehand gave Zverev his second break to go 2-1 ahead in the second set.

Despite spurning a point to go a double-break up at 5-2, Zverev remained unfazed and served out to move closer to victory, much to Djokovic's audible frustration.

Serving to stay in the match, Djokovic was punished again when a long backhand at the end of a gruelling back-court rally secured the German's most impressive win.

