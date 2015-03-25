 
Alexander Zverev claims fourth title of season in Washington

06 August 2017 11:23

Germany's Alexander Zverev claimed his fourth title of the season with victory over South African Kevin Anderson in the final of the Citi Open in Washington.

Zverev dropped just one set all week and needed only 69 minutes to beat Anderson 6-4 6-4 on Sunday to win his first ATP World Tour 500 event.

The 20-year-old pressured Anderson's serve throughout the match and converted two of his six break points, while never facing a break point on his own serve.

"It didn't feel like he gave me a whole lot," Anderson said. "I thought he served very well.

"Outside of the two games I got broken, I was pretty happy with the way I played. But with him playing like that I couldn't afford to give up those two serve games."

Source: PA

