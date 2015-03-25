Alex Ward reveals reality of financial hardships in tennis

At one end of the tennis spectrum sit Roger Federer, Andy Murray and co with their blue-chip endorsements, pampered lifestyles and spectacular career earnings.

But at the other end is financial hardship, and that was brought into sharp focus when the British number 19 Alex Ward revealed it is only his Wimbledon earnings that are keeping his career viable.

Ward hails from Northamptonshire and has lived in Barcelona, but he is presently being put up by a friend in Surbiton and admits his lifestyle is rather nomadic.

He was dug out of a deep money pit when he received a wild card to Wimbledon 12 months ago.

And an injury-ravaged 12 months has seen Ward struggle to make ends meet again, while dropping from 215th on the eve of last year's Wimbledon to a current position of 855th in the world rankings.

At the age of 27 he has yet to learn how to drive, because he feels any money he makes should go towards funding his tennis career.

And had he not battled through qualifying for Wimbledon this year then he would have been contesting a tournament in Spain next week that carries total prize money of 25,000 US dollars - Â£19,000.

As it is, by making the most of his wild card to the preliminaries he has secured at least Â£35,000, the biggest pay cheque of his career.

In a frank interview on Saturday, Ward opened up about the difficulties facing players on the lower rungs of professional tennis, firstly when asked how many spectators would have turned out for his matches at the Futures tour event in Getxo, near Bilbao.

"It's an okay turnout. Maybe 50 max," he said.

The absence of any spotlight for much of the year can be dispiriting, but tennis is all Ward wants to do.

"I love playing even if it has been tough at times financially, and travelling to places where you don't play in front of many people," he said.

"Last year was massive because I got a wild card into the (Wimbledon) main draw, and before that I was in quite a bit of debt. I think it was about Â£12,000, and that obviously cleared that off and it allowed me to invest in my tennis.

"But then I got injured for about six months.

"It's been the right time for a cash injection and luckily it's happened again this year."

When asked if he might splash out on a car with his Wimbledon earnings, Ward added: " I've always been putting my money into my tennis because at the lower tiers you don't get that much cash so you can't buy anything. I haven't learnt to drive, which I've sacrificed which is fine."

Ward faces fellow Briton Kyle Edmund in the first round on Tuesday. Edmund has yet to win a singles match at Wimbledon, falling in the first round four times in a row.

Arm, knee and ankle injuries have stunted Ward's progress.

"And last year I had a thing called De Quervain's syndrome where there's two tendons in your wrist and they touch and get inflamed and that's why I was out for six months," he said.

"In the last five years, I've probably been out for about half that time."

Last year he briefly considered walking away from tennis, but the Wimbledon experience makes it worth it.

The cult hero of Wimbledon 2016 is also firmly behind Ward.

Marcus Willis and Ward go back many years, and the man who earned the nickname 'Willbomb' put his own disappointment at falling at the final hurdle of qualifying this time around to applaud Ward's efforts.

"He congratulated me straightaway and gave me a big hug, which was great because I didn't realise he'd lost," Ward said. "He said, 'I'm happy for you man, I know how it feels'."

Source: PA

