 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Agnieszka Radwanska through to last four of Connecticut Open

25 August 2017 02:38

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska is through to the last four of the Connecticut Open in New Haven.

The Pole, who got married earlier this month, saw off China's Shuai Peng 7-5 6-3 to reach just her second semi-final of the year and first since January.

A competetive first set was decided by a break in the 11th game and three more in the second set made it a comfortable evening for the top seed.

She will now meet Daria Gavriolva after the Australian eased past Kirsten Flipkens 6-2 6-4.

Second seed Dominika Cibulkova is on course to meet Radwanska in the final after she beat sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4 in a game that had eight break of serves.

Source: PA

