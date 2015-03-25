Agnieszka Radwanska through to last four of Connecticut Open

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska is through to the last four of the Connecticut Open in New Haven.

The Pole, who got married earlier this month, saw off China's Shuai Peng 7-5 6-3 to reach just her second semi-final of the year and first since January.

A competetive first set was decided by a break in the 11th game and three more in the second set made it a comfortable evening for the top seed.

She will now meet Daria Gavriolva after the Australian eased past Kirsten Flipkens 6-2 6-4.

Second seed Dominika Cibulkova is on course to meet Radwanska in the final after she beat sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4 in a game that had eight break of serves.

Source: PA

