Agnieszka Radwanska edges out Eugenie Bouchard in New Haven

23 August 2017 03:53

Agnieszka Radwanska kicked off the defence of her Connecticut Open title with a hard fought win over Eugenie Bouchard.

It was a game of attack versus defence in New Haven and the renowned defensive skills of Radwanksa prevailed as she won 6-4 7-5, despite the Canadian hitting more winners throughout the match.

The win progresses the top seed to just her third quarter-final of the year and represents a good chance to head to New York for next week's US Open in the best shape possible.

Carla Suarez Navarro was well on the way to victory over Jana Cepelova when the Slovakian retired while trailing 6-4 4-0 while Daria Gavrilova ousted Timea Babos 7-5 7-6 (8/6).

Elise Mertens beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 7-5 and Shuai Peng made light work of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in a 6-2 6-3 win.

Source: PA

