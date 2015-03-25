5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Unlike at the other grand slams, all fourth-round matches are played on the same day, and at this stage of the tournament that can mean there are some gripping tussles.

This year's 'Magic Monday' promises to be spectacular, and here are five matches that should not be missed.

Grigor Dimitrov v Roger Federer - second match on Centre Court

Federer has been suffering with a cold, but the Swiss is confident his health is improving and it is difficult to discern any way in which his tennis has suffered. That spells bad news for Dimitrov who has put his own game back in order after a dip, but he may find the seven-time champion too robust an opponent on the other side of the net. Yet Dimitrov's run to the Australian Open semi-finals at the beginning of the year, when he lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets, shows he would be ready to pounce on any hint of weakness.

Johanna Konta v Caroline Garcia - first match on Court One

British player Konta is the latest title favourite despite being in what for her is previously uncharted territory at Wimbledon, and after three rounds in which she has yet to find her best form. Given that Garcia reached the French Open quarter-finals last month, this is far from a gimme. Indeed Garcia has yet to drop a set, so Konta has her hands full against a player who beat her at Indian Wells earlier this year.

Angelique Kerber v Garbine Muguruza - first match on Court Two

If it were not for Serena Williams, this might have been a clash of the last two Wimbledon champions, and perhaps it deserves a grander stage than Court Two. Muguruza lost to American Williams in the 2015 final and Kerber suffered the same fate last year. Now clinging to her number one ranking, Kerber almost tumbled out of Wimbledon before staging a fine fightback to beat Shelby Rogers on Saturday, while Spaniard Muguruza has sauntered through the rounds so far. Too tight to call.

Milos Raonic v Alexander Zverev - third match on Court Two

Raonic is playing himself into form and looking stronger with each round, and the Canadian is halfway towards reaching another final after losing to Andy Murray in last year's title match. An imposing barrier stands in front of Raonic and the quarter-finals though in the shape of German youngster Zverev, a 20-year-old likely future top-five fixture who in May landed his first Masters title in Rome. Zverev was schooled by Federer in the pre-Wimbledon Halle final but his time will come, possibly sooner rather than later.

Coco Vandeweghe v Caroline Wozniacki - second match on Court Three

Vandeweghe, coached by Pat Cash and blessed with a hammer forehand, is the surprise second favourite for the women's title with bookmakers, and the American can take out Wozniacki if she can wear down the Dane's great resilience. This clash of styles should prove gripping, as 24th seed Vandeweghe tackles a fifth seed few at this stage are tipping to carry off the Venus Rosewater Dish next Saturday.

Source: PA

