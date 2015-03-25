 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wimbledon opponent Fabio Fognini

06 July 2017 04:54

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

This will be the seventh time they have faced each other, with both winning three of their previous meetings.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things to know about Fognini.

1. He can rant and rave

Fognini can be a combustible character on court and was handed the biggest single fine in Wimbledon history after a first-round win over Alex Kuznetsov in 2014. The Italian had to part with 27,500 US dollars (around Â£20,000 at the time) of his prize money after throwing his racket and arguing with the chair umpire and another official.

2. Ask Rafa about his threat

Fognini became the first and so far only player to beat Rafael Nadal from two sets down at a grand slam in the third round of the US Open in 2015. Nadal had previously won all 151 matches at slams in which he had won the first two sets. It was Fognini's third win over Nadal in the same season.

3. His wife is a champion

Fognini is married to former player Flavia Pennetta, who dramatically announced her retirement straight after winning the US Open in 2015. The pair have been together since 2014 and had their wedding in Ostuni in southern Italy in June 2016. Fognini and Pennetta played together at the Hopman Cup in 2015.

4. Baby Fed

The pair have a baby son, Federico, born on May 19 this year. He is named after former Italian professional Federico Luzzi, a close friend of Pennetta, who died from leukaemia in 2008.

5. Doubles delight

Fognini is already a grand slam champion in doubles. He and countryman Simone Bolelli became the first all-Italian men's pair to win a slam title in the open era when they triumphed at the Australian Open in 2015.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.