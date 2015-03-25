5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wimbledon opponent Fabio Fognini

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

This will be the seventh time they have faced each other, with both winning three of their previous meetings.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things to know about Fognini.

1. He can rant and rave

Fognini can be a combustible character on court and was handed the biggest single fine in Wimbledon history after a first-round win over Alex Kuznetsov in 2014. The Italian had to part with 27,500 US dollars (around Â£20,000 at the time) of his prize money after throwing his racket and arguing with the chair umpire and another official.

2. Ask Rafa about his threat

Fognini became the first and so far only player to beat Rafael Nadal from two sets down at a grand slam in the third round of the US Open in 2015. Nadal had previously won all 151 matches at slams in which he had won the first two sets. It was Fognini's third win over Nadal in the same season.

3. His wife is a champion

Fognini is married to former player Flavia Pennetta, who dramatically announced her retirement straight after winning the US Open in 2015. The pair have been together since 2014 and had their wedding in Ostuni in southern Italy in June 2016. Fognini and Pennetta played together at the Hopman Cup in 2015.

4. Baby Fed

The pair have a baby son, Federico, born on May 19 this year. He is named after former Italian professional Federico Luzzi, a close friend of Pennetta, who died from leukaemia in 2008.

5. Doubles delight

Fognini is already a grand slam champion in doubles. He and countryman Simone Bolelli became the first all-Italian men's pair to win a slam title in the open era when they triumphed at the Australian Open in 2015.

Source: PA

