5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory over Dustin Brown

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

The world number one was detained on Centre Court for just an hour and 36 minutes and moves through to a clash with Fabio Fognini on Friday.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things we learned from the match.

MURRAY'S HIP IS NOT AN ISSUE

There were more alarming headlines after Murray limped through a practice session on Tuesday but there could be few greater tests of his agility than Brown's drop shots, volleys and lobs and he passed with flying colours. The limp may remain but should be taken with a pinch of salt.

MURRAY HAS GREAT HANDS

This is not news but the Scot still manages to surprise with his remarkable retrieval skills. He looked doomed when he lobbed up an easy overhead for Brown on one point in the second set only to somehow retrieve the smash from on his toes well inside the baseline. It was a remarkable shot.

FORM WORRIES HAVE DISSIPATED

The positivity of Murray's run through to the semi-finals of the French Open appeared to have gone when he lost to Jordan Thompson at Queen's. But it now appears that was an aberration, with Murray hitting the ball very cleanly, moving well and making good decisions.

NORMAL SERVICE RESUMED

Murray's serve has been an issue all season, and he will probably still feel it can improve, but the signs are positive. He has not dropped serve in his opening two matches and did not face a single break point against Brown, losing just 14 points on serve all match. Murray's average service speed was also higher.

DROP SHOT MURRAY AT YOUR PERIL

Brown and Murray's first-round opponent Alexander Bublik are both fond of the drop shot and used it repeatedly against the Scot, but with little success. Murray reads the game better than almost anyone and his natural movement on the grass meant the tactic rarely worked.

Source: PA

