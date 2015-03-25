5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things to know about the All England Club's women's singles champion.

1. Spain reigns

Muguruza is only the second Spanish woman to win the Wimbledon singles title and the first since her coach Conchita Martinez triumphed in 1994. Martinez joined Muguruza's team after her regular coach Sam Sumyk took time out to be with his pregnant wife.

2. Sister, sister

She is only the second player to face both Williams sisters in the final of the same grand slam after Martina Hingis beat Venus to win the US Open in 1997 then lost to Serena at the same tournament in 1999.

3. Leaving home

Muguruza's mother Scarlet Blanco is from Venezuela and her father Jose Antonio is from Spain. She was born in Venezuela but moved to Spain when she was six and retains dual-nationality but her current residency is listed by the women's tour as Geneva in Switzerland. In 2014, she decided to play for Spain. Her favourite players growing up were Serena Williams and Pete Sampras.

4. Almost unbreakable

No player in either singles draw at Wimbledon had a better percentage of saving break points than Muguruza. She showed her composure in the crucial moments by saving 21 out of the 25 break points she faced, 84 per cent, during the tournament.

5. Two's company

Muguruza joins Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Petra Kvitova among the active female players on two grand slam singles titles. Only Serena Williams and Venus Williams, with 23 and seven respectively, and Maria Sharapova on five, have more.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.