5 Things to know about Dan Evans

British number three Dan Evans has announced that he tested positive for cocaine in April.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five things about the 27-year-old from Birmingham.

1. Evans, who turned professional in 2006, had produced some consistent performances in 2017 as he moved up into the world top 50. Evans saw off world number seven Marin Cilic and then Bernard Tomic to make it through to the last 16 of the Australian Open, where he lost to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Before his notable efforts in Melbourne, Evans had reached the final of the Apia International, beating world number eight Dominic Thiem along the way ahead of defeat to Gilles Muller in Sydney. However, his French Open campaign ended with a first-round loss to Spaniard Tommy Robredo, during which he had to leave the court to be sick having mistakenly eaten too close to his match time. ''It was just sitting in my stomach, so I thought it was the best thing to do," he said. Before the revelations of his positive drugs test, Evans had emerged as a doubt for Wimbledon after suffering a calf injury in the quarter-finals of the Aegon Surbiton Trophy and subsequently pulled out of the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

2. The Briton showed his potential in New York last year, where he came closest to beating eventual US Open champion Stan Wawrinka. Evans held match point in a fourth-set tie-break against the Swiss, but Wawrinka saved it and went on to win in five before beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Evans described the result as a "heart-breaker". His first big breakthrough came at the US Open in 2013, when he beat Kei Nishikori and Tomic to make the third round at a slam for the first time.

3. There was a time when it looked Evans was set to be a wasted talent, having been ranking outside 700 in June 2015 and twice lost his LTA funding twice b efore starting a resurgence. A love of a good night out and a preference for being at home with friends rather than putting in the hard yards on courts across the world held Evans back until he discovered the right balance. "I have let a few people down at the wrong time, but that is the only regret, really," he said. "I had good fun, with good friends, made a lot of memories."

4. Evans had also played a key role in Britain's rise up the Davis Cup rankings, leading to their shock title run in 2015. He upset two higher-ranked players against Slovakia in 2012 and then defeated Russia's Evgeny Donskoy in a deciding rubber to send Britain to the verge of the World Group the following year. Not that all his memories in the competition have been positive. He was beaten by Leonardo Mayer in a fifth rubber as Britain's title defence last year ended in a semi-final loss to Argentina, while it was Evans who lost the deciding match in the ignominious defeat by Lithuania in 2010.

5. Mother Bernadette, a nurse, rarely watches his matches. He said at the US Open: "She doesn't really like it, to be honest, but I don't like her job either." He got into tennis through his first racket sport, squash, and is also a talented golfer. Evans is a football fan and supports Aston Villa.

Source: PA

