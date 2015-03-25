5 things that could make Johanna Konta the complete grand slam player

Johanna Konta's brilliant Wimbledon run came to an end with a semi-final defeat by Venus Williams.

The 26-year-old was upbeat after her loss and is confident she will have more chances to win grand slam titles.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five things that could help Konta get over the line.

1. Experience

It took Andy Murray 10 semi-finals before he eventually won a grand slam and, while Konta need not wait that long, she will become more ruthless as she plays more of these matches. She insisted her WTA finals, and semi-final appearance at the Australian Open, would stand her in good stead but nothing prepares you for the pressure cooker of a home tournament. Konta will be better placed next time around.

2. Forehand

Konta's forehand has always been far more liable to break down than her backhand. It stood up remarkably well throughout five matches but let her down against Williams, particularly in the second set, where she made 20 errors on groundstrokes, 16 of them with her forehand. Rein those in in the business-end matches and she becomes a different player.

3. Volley

With the power of her game, an ability to finish off points at the net is an important asset for Konta. She is not afraid of coming forward but often pushes at volleys, particularly high ones, instead of punching through the ball. Against Williams, she won just two of seven points at the net. A little fine-tuning could go a long way.

4. Body language

Konta's coach Wim Fissette has admitted being expressive on court does not always come naturally to his charge and she can do more. Celebrating key points can encourage the crowd, not to mention deflate an opponent, and at times Konta could carry more authority to go with her powerful baseline game. She likes to keep focused but more aggression in her body language would do no harm.

5. Plan B

Konta's game plan is all-out attack, taking the ball early and attempting to overpower her opponents. It generally worked very well this fortnight but there is nothing wrong with a bit of variety. The limitations of her approach were demonstrated in her shock loss to Hsieh Su-wei at the French Open, where she was frustrated by a clever opponent. Williams was the one playing with more margin for error and it showed.

Source: PA

