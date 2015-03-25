 
5 things about Wimbledon star Sam Querrey

12 July 2017 05:09

Sam Querrey caused another Wimbledon upset by ending Andy Murray's title defence on Wednesday.

The American is making a habit of beating the defending champion, having knocked out Novak Djokovic 12 months ago.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things you may not know about Querrey.

1. Ace in the pack

Californian Querrey has been a professional since 2006 but had reached the fourth round of a grand slam just three times before last year's Wimbledon, when he beat defending champion Djokovic on his way to the quarter-finals. Now, after beating Murray, he is heading to his first semi-final at one of the four majors. His serve has always been a big weapon. He holds the record for the most consecutive aces in a match since records began, hitting 10 in a row against James Blake in 2007.

2. Fatherly advice

Querrey turned down a scholarship from the University of Southern California on the advice of his dad, Mike, who told him to try and make it in tennis. Mike Querrey had previously spurned the chance to play baseball for the Detroit Tigers and went to college instead.

3. Field of dreams

Querrey is a big baseball fan. He regularly watches the Los Angeles Dodgers but also threw the ceremonial first pitch in a match between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves in September 2014. He was invited back after last year's Wimbledon to again deliver a ceremonial pitch.

4. Love match

In 2015 Querrey appeared on the US television show 'Millionaire Matchmaker' where host Patti Stanger tried to fix his love life. During the show, Querrey named Taylor Swift as his number one celebrity crush. He is at Wimbledon this year with girlfriend Abby Dixon, an American model who revealed the couple have been together for two years.

5. Puppy love

Querrey and his girlfriend dote over their pet, a blue/brindle French bulldog. The pooch was born on June 29 last year, while Querrey was competing at Wimbledon, and has its own Instagram page, with the name ' louthebluefrenchie'.

Source: PA

