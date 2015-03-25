5 things about Wimbledon qualifier Alex Ward

Alex Ward followed in Marcus Willis' footsteps by becoming Britain's latest unlikely Wimbledon qualifier.

The 27-year-old defeated Egor Gerasimov, Go Soeda and Teymuraz Gabashvili to book his place in the main draw at the All England Club.

Here, Press Association Sport details five things to know about Ward.

1. At 855 in the world rankings, Ward is ranked even lower than Willis was last year. He took the same path through the wild card play-offs but his chance looked to have gone when he lost to Dan Cox in the final round. However, Wimbledon gave him a qualifying wild card anyway and he took full advantage.

2. This will be Ward's second appearance at Wimbledon after he was given a main-draw wild card last year. He lost to David Goffin in the first round. At that stage Ward was ranked 245th but wrist problems ruled him out for the rest of the year and saw his ranking plummet.

3. Ward's record in Wimbledon qualifying prior to this year was abject - four appearances and no victories. His form heading into pre-qualifying was not encouraging either. Ward had lost seven straight matches, winning not a single set since April.

4. Ward followed Andy Murray's example by leaving Britain to train in Barcelona. He has been based at the Ad in Tennis Academy since 2015.

5. Ward is from Northampton and began playing tennis at Northampton Lawn Tennis Club. He supports Northampton Town and was presented with a shirt by the football club last summer to congratulate him for his Wimbledon wild card.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.