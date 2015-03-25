5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic...

Marin Cilic will attempt to upset the odds on Sunday by beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Cilic had three match points against Federer in the quarter-finals last year but lost to the Swiss in five sets.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five things about the Croatian.

1. Already a champion

At 28, Cilic is the youngest active male player to have won a singles grand slam. When he won the US Open in 2014, he was only the second man outside the 'big four' in 20 major tournaments to be crowned champion.

2. Worth the wait

No man has reached a Wimbledon final for the first time after so many unsuccessful attempts . This is Cilic's 11th time in the main draw at Wimbledon, which means he had the longest wait, beating Pat Rafter's previous record of eight.

3. Schooled by Goran

Cilic worked with his childhood hero and friend Goran Ivanisevic between 2013 and 2016. He had first practised with Ivanisevic as a teenager. Cilic is now coached by Ivan Cinkus and Jonas Bjorkman, who used to work with Andy Murray.

4. Croatia expects

He is only the second Croatian player to reach a Wimbledon final after Ivanisevic beat Tim Henman to go the distance in 2001. Ivanisevic went on to beat Rafter and win the tournament. This is Cilic's best ever run at Wimbledon, ending a three-year streak of defeats in the quarter-finals.

5. Could the winners take it all?

Cilic has hit 336 winners at Wimbledon, more than any other player in the men's draw. His favourite shot is his forehand, which has yielded 104 winners, while his backhand has produced 46. Cilic has also delivered 130 aces, the second most for the tournament, behind only Sam Querrey with 139.

Source: PA

