5 things about Gilles Muller

Gilles Muller produced the result of the tournament so far at Wimbledon as he knocked out Rafael Nadal in a marathon match on Court One.

The 34-year-old triumphed 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in almost five hours to reach a first quarter-final at SW19.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things to know about Muller.

Repeating history

While beating one of the great names of the sport at Wimbledon is an impressive achievement, seeing off Nadal at SW19 is nothing new for Muller. The Luxembourgish inflicted a first-ever Wimbledon defeat on the Spaniard 12 years ago way back in 2005. Muller triumphed 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 on his way to the third round.

Grass court specialist

Muller's run to the quarter-finals should not come as too much of a surprise - he is the in-form player on grass this year. After winning the Ricoh Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, he followed it up with a run to the Queen's semi-finals and now making the last eight at Wimbledon, means he has won more matches on grass in 2017 than anyone else.

Wimbledon previous

Added to his form on grass this season, Muller has previous at Wimbledon. Four years before that memorable first win over Nadal he was the runner-up in the 2001 boys' singles finals, losing to Roman Valent in three sets. He was junior champion at the US Open just a few months later, though.

A reunion on the cards

By beating Nadal, the left-hander is now just one game away from a potential semi-final meeting with Andy Murray and that would bring about a reunion. Muller used to be coached by Jamie Delgado, who is now an integral part of the world number one's camp and the Brit had a big impact on Muller's game, helping him back into the top 50 having dropped as low as 368.

Rio flagbearer

Muller has something else in common with Murray, as he was his country's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics. While Murray led a 366-strong field of competitors out at the opening ceremony, Muller had just nine other people behind him. He performed credibly, too, losing in the round of 16 to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

