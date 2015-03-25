5 things about Andy Murray's Wimbledon quarter-final opponent Sam Querrey

Sam Querrey will face defending champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The American is 29 years old and is the 24th seed.

Here, Press Association Sport lists five things to know about Querrey.

1. Ace in the pack

Querrey will look to use his big serve to give him the upper hand against Murray. The American has hit 99 aces this tournament, the second highest tally of players still involved behind Gilles Muller. He also holds the record for the most consecutive aces in a match since records began, hitting 10 in a contest against James Blake in 2007.

2. Fatherly advice

Querrey turned down a scholarship from the University of Southern California on the advice of his dad, Mike, who told him to try and make it in tennis. Mike Querrey had previously spurned the chance to play baseball for the Detroit Tigers and went to college instead.

3. Repeat heroics

Querrey has reached the quarter-finals for the second successive year - this is the only grand slam where he has made the last eight - and is looking to upset the defending champion again. Last year he became the first man to beat Novak Djokovic for more than 12 months at a grand slam with a four-set victory in the third round.

4. Samurai support

Querrey's friends from Thousand Oaks High in California formed a fan club called the "Samurai Club". They used to attend his matches shirtless and wearing Samurai headbands with the letters "S-A-M-M-Y" or "S-A-M-U-R-A-I" on their chests. The group were criticised by several of Querrey's opponents for over-exuberance.

5. Unlucky in love?

In 2015 Querrey appeared on the US television show 'Millionaire Matchmaker', where host Patti Stanger tried to fix his love life. Querrey picked a woman called Kylie and the date appeared to go well but he said later: " At the end of the episode it said we're still together, but actually she never talked to me once after the show was shot." Things worked out fine for Querrey though, who has been dating model Abby Dixon for two years. The pair have a Blue French Bulldog called Lou.

Source: PA

