5 things about Aljaz Bedene

British number four Aljaz Bedene caused a shock on day one at Wimbledon when he beat big-serving Croatian 21st seed Ivo Karlovic 8-6 in the fifth set.

Here are five things you may not know about the 27-year-old.

1. Slovenia-born Bedene's first sporting passion, growing up in Ljubljana, was ski jumping. However, it was Bedene's ski jumping coach who told him to concentrate on tennis.

2. He has a twin brother named Andraz, who is also a tennis player. The siblings played doubles together at the ATP Studena Croatia Open in 2011.

3. Bedene is engaged to pop star Kimalie, who was once part of Slovenia's answer to the Spice Girls, a group called Foxy Teens. One of their hits, appropriately enough for Wimbledon, is titled "Let the rain fall now".

4. He has lived in Hertfordshire since 2008 and gained UK citizenship in 2015, but was stopped from playing for Britain in the Davis Cup as he played two matches for Slovenia in 2011 and 2012.

5. His next opponent, Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, is an old friend and Bedene revealed he had lent him two shirts and two pairs of shorts for his first-round win over Renzo Olivo.

Source: PA

