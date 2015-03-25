 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

5 things about Aljaz Bedene

03 July 2017 10:39

British number four Aljaz Bedene caused a shock on day one at Wimbledon when he beat big-serving Croatian 21st seed Ivo Karlovic 8-6 in the fifth set.

Here are five things you may not know about the 27-year-old.

1. Slovenia-born Bedene's first sporting passion, growing up in Ljubljana, was ski jumping. However, it was Bedene's ski jumping coach who told him to concentrate on tennis.

2. He has a twin brother named Andraz, who is also a tennis player. The siblings played doubles together at the ATP Studena Croatia Open in 2011.

3. Bedene is engaged to pop star Kimalie, who was once part of Slovenia's answer to the Spice Girls, a group called Foxy Teens. One of their hits, appropriately enough for Wimbledon, is titled "Let the rain fall now".

4. He has lived in Hertfordshire since 2008 and gained UK citizenship in 2015, but was stopped from playing for Britain in the Davis Cup as he played two matches for Slovenia in 2011 and 2012.

5. His next opponent, Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, is an old friend and Bedene revealed he had lent him two shirts and two pairs of shorts for his first-round win over Renzo Olivo.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,