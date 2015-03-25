5 players who could deny Johanna Konta the Wimbledon title

Britain's Johanna Konta is the bookmakers' favourite to win Wimbledon.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five players who will be out to stop her.

CAROLINE GARCIA

Konta's fourth-round opponent was once described by Andy Murray as a future world number one. The Frenchwoman has yet to fulfil that prophecy but is in form, having arrived at SW19 after reaching a career-best grand slam quarter-final at the French Open.

SIMONA HALEP

The world number two and recent French Open runner-up reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2014. But Konta has a 2-0 record against the Romanian, a potential quarter-final opponent, on the WTA Tour. Halep should have too much for Victoria Azarenka in round four.

VENUS WILLIAMS

The only major champion left in the draw, Williams will feel she has a genuine opportunity to add to her seven grand slam titles, including five Wimbledons, at the age of 37. Konta, who could meet the American in the semi-finals, beat her at the Australian Open last year.

ANGELIQUE KERBER

The top seed and world number one, at least for another week, German Kerber won the Australian and US Opens in 2016 and was runner-up at Wimbledon 12 months ago. But she has had a torrid year and Konta will fancy her chances if they meet in the final.

COCO VANDEWEGHE

Rapidly emerging as a dark horse for the title, 24th seed Vandeweghe looks capable of accounting for Kerber in the semi-finals if both make it that far. The American, yet to drop a set, is coached by 1987 champion Pat Cash.

