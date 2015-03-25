5 mothers who returned to grand slam tennis

Serena Williams is set to return to grand slam tennis just four months after giving birth to her first child.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley revealed the 23-time grand slam champion has entered next month's event and he has no doubt she will defend the title she won in January when in the early stages of pregnancy.

Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1 and has recently returned to training following her wedding to Alexis Ohanian.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the return to court of other tennis mothers.

Kim Clijsters

The Belgian's professional tennis career appeared to be over when she was forced to retire at the age of 23 through injury and then gave birth to daughter Jada . However, Clijsters was tempted back in 2009 and she completed a remarkable sporting achievement by winning that year's US Open in just her third tournament and while still unranked . She won two further major titles before retiring for good in September 2012.

First grand slam back - 2009, won US Open

Margaret Court

Court won 21 grand slam singles titles before taking time out in 1971 and 1972 for the birth of her first child, son Daniel. In 1973 she triumphed at the Australian, French and US Opens . She had a daughter, Marika, in 1974 and again returned to the tour, but there would be no more grand slam trophy success. Her 24 singles majors remains a record, with Williams one behind.

First grand slam back - 1972, reached US Open semi-finals

Evonne Goolagong Cawley

Australian Goolagong Cawley stepped off the tour in late 1976 after finding out she was pregnant, but she was soon back after giving birth to daughter Kelly in May of the following year. In 1977, a scheduling quirk meant there were two Australian Opens, and Goolagong Cawley returned to action in time to win the second of those in December. She also won Wimbledon in 1980, her seventh singles triumph .

First grand slam back - 1977, won Australian Open

Lindsay Davenport

American Davenport gave birth to son Jagger in June 2007, and just three months later the former world number one was back on tour and winning a title in Bali. A lthough she did not add to her three grand slam singles crowns, she collected four titles before announcing she was pregnant again in 2008 . That marked the end of Davenport's singles career but she won one more doubles tournament in 2010.

First grand slam back - 2008, reached Australian Open second round

Victoria Azarenka

Williams will be following in the footsteps of her good friend Azarenka, who gave birth to son Leo last December before returning to the tour in June. She lost in the second round of her first event in Majorca then reached the fourth round of Wimbledon. Azarenka's career has since stalled again because of a custody battle with her former partner. It is not clear when the 28-year-old will be able to return.

First grand slam back - 2017, reached Wimbledon fourth round

Source: PA

