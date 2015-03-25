5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five memorable moments from the 2017 Championships.

Konta comes of age

The British number one began the tournament with expectations far outweighing her previous record at Wimbledon, which consisted of only one win. But she coped with the occasion superbly and played tremendous tennis. Konta was involved in two of the best matches of the tournament, surviving a clash of great tension against Donna Vekic in round two and then out-hitting second seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.

Magic Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza's talent has never been in doubt but a difficult year since winning her maiden grand slam title at the French Open saw her arrive at Wimbledon under the radar. A fortnight later Muguruza is the champion and right back at the top of the new generation. Her performance in the final against Venus Williams was terrific but, lifting the trophy aside, the standout moment of Muguruza's tournament was her brilliant fourth-round win over Angelique Kerber.

Muller outlasts Nadal

Rafael Nadal had looked a strong contender to win his third Wimbledon title until he ran into Luxembourg's grass-court wizard Gilles Muller. Muller serve and volleyed his way to a two-set lead but his hopes looked set to be dashed when Nadal stormed back to level. However, Muller was not finished and showed incredible calmness under pressure as the fifth set went deeper and deeper before eventually breaking Nadal to win 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13.

Willis does it again

Marcus Willis' hopes of a repeat of last year's heroics in the singles were dashed by his defeat in the final round of qualifying. But he was given a wild card into the doubles along with Jay Clarke and set about making his mark in that instead. Probably no match at Wimbledon this tournament has had a better atmosphere than that which greeted Willis and Clarke's five-set win over defending champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the second round.

Murray steps up off court

Wimbledon did not pan out as Andy Murray would have wanted as a hip injury contributed to a quarter-final loss against Sam Querrey for the defending champion. But the Scot still found himself making positive headlines after he called out a reporter for an apparent moment of casual sexism. When asked about Querrey being the first American to reach a grand slam semi-final since 2009, Murray interrupted: "Male player." The moment, which quickly went viral, was yet another example of Murray's support for the women's game.

Source: PA

