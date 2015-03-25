5 key moments in the career of Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta defeated Simona Halep to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist for 39 years.

The 26-year-old will take on Venus Williams on Thursday for a place in her first grand slam final.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out five key moments in Konta's rise.

1. Mind coach

Konta began working with mental trainer Juan Coto in October 2014 and, of all the people involved in her meteoric rise, he is probably the most important. Konta used to struggle badly dealing with the pressure in big matches but the total transformation in her approach has sent her soaring up the rankings. Coto tragically died last year but his influence lives on.

2. Eastbourne breakthrough

Heading into the grass-court season in 2015, Konta was still ranked only just inside the top 150. But in her home town of Eastbourne she showed she could be a danger to the leading players, beating then world number eight Ekaterina Makarova and Garbine Muguruza to reach the quarter-finals.

3. American dominance

Konta lost to Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2015 but the seed had been sown and she went on a 16-match winning streak on the North American hard courts, which was only ended by Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the US Open. Konta beat Muguruza again and Andrea Petkovic and climbed from 126 in the rankings to 66.

4. Melbourne magic

Konta's run in New York marked her out as one to watch, and she built on that in tremendous fashion at the Australian Open in 2016. After beating Venus Williams in round one, Konta survived a tight tussle in round four against Makarova and made it all the way to the semi-finals, the first British woman to do so in 32 years. As a result, Konta climbed into the top 30.

5. Miami victory

The British number one continued her upward trajectory throughout 2016 and into 2017, winning her first WTA Tour title in Stanford and second in Sydney. But it was her third title in Miami in April that really marked out Konta as a grand slam challenger in one of the most open eras in women's tennis. She defeated Halep, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki to win the biggest title for a British woman since Virginia Wade's Wimbledon title in 1977. She is now within sight of a Wimbledon title of her own.

Source: PA

