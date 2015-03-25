3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day 11 at the All England Club.

FEDERER LOOKS JUST CHAMPION

This is the first grand slam since Wimbledon 2003 at which four men ranked outside the top four have made up the semi-final line-up but Federer is playing as well as anyone in the world at the moment. His straight-sets win over Tomas Berdych means he is yet to drop a set in this tournament and he will now advance to a record 11th Wimbledon final against Cilic. Federer turns 36 next month but he shows no sign of slowing. He is the favourite as he bids to secure a 19th grand slam title this weekend and who would bet against him moving into the early twenties before his glittering career his out?

CILIC MUST STEP IT UP

When Cilic broke the stranglehold of the game's 'big four' by winning the US Open in 2014, many might have expected him to reach his next major final before now. But Cilic is yet to beat the big guns consistently enough when it matters and he has another chance to prove he is capable on Sunday. The Croatian showed grit and determination to come through an awkward semi-final against Sam Querrey but he will need to find an extra gear or three to overcome Federer. At his best, he can trouble the Swiss, as he proved in the quarter-finals last year. Anything less will be insufficient.

BRITAIN WILL HAVE A WIMBLEDON WINNER

Hopes of British Centre Court glory took a big hit with the exits of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta this week, but Heather Watson and Jamie Murray will face off in a home derby final in the mixed doubles final on Sunday. Watson is looking to defend her title alongside Finland's Henri Kontinen while on Murray's side is Martina Hingis, a 22-time major champion across all formats of the game. Murray and Hingis will be strong favourites but Watson and Kontinen's chemistry is more long-standing and could prove the difference. Either way, there will be a British Wimbledon champion on the main show court this weekend, which did not look so likely a day or two ago.

Source: PA

