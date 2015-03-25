3 talking points from day 10 at Wimbledon

Venus Williams will play Garbine Muguruza for the Wimbledon title after each won their respective semi-finals on Thursday.

Williams brushed aside British hope Johanna Konta while Muguruza ended Magdalena Rybarikova's fairytale run.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at three talking points from day 10 at the All England Club.

Konta undone by ruthless Williams

It was perhaps all the more disappointing that Konta should lose just as many had started to believe she could win, not only against Williams but the whole tournament. Konta did not play badly but, as is so often the case against the most challenging opponents, she was punished for missed chances and found wanting in the pivotal moments. Experience certainly proved a factor. Andy Murray made 10 grand slam semi-finals before he finally won his first major title and while Konta need not have to wait that long, she will be far better placed when the next one arrives.

Muguruza blossoms again

After winning the French Open last year, Muguruza looked all the way the natural heir to Serena Williams as the next dominant force in women's tennis. But consecutive second round defeats at Wimbledon and the US Open checked excitement surrounding the Spaniard, who is now finally regaining momentum after a 6-1 6-1 mauling of Rybarikova secured her third grand slam final. Muguruza lost to Serena Williams here in 2015 but her older sister Venus, while resurgent, is not as formidable an opponent. Muguruza should prevail.

Brits still standing in the doubles

Murray and Konta may have crashed out of the singles in less than 24 hours but Britain's interest at Wimbledon is not over yet. Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen, the mixed doubles defending champions, are through to the semi-finals while Jamie Murray and his partner Martina Hingis have also booked their spots in the last four. Watson and Murray are in separate halves of the draw, however, meaning the British dream of having two finalists at Wimbledon in the same year could yet become a reality.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.